Show Info: April 13, 2021

Caines Flowers

A family-owned flower shop celebrating 100 years in business! Caines Flowers is located on 2nd Street in Barberton.

Challah At Meg

Dozens of Challah bread flavors created by one home baker! Learn more about Challah At Meg online.

Cleveland Rape Crisis Center

April is Sexual Awareness Month. Learn more about Cleveland Rape Crisis Center here.

Dr. Marc

Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic shared important information about your health.

Homegirl

DIY, home decor and more! Homegirl is located on Ravenna Road in Hudson.

Love Is All You Need Bridal House

A historic schoolhouse turned into a romantic retreat! Love Is All You Need Bridal House is located on Russia Road in Elyria.

Ohio Pie Co.

Ohio-style pizza! Ohio Pie Co. is located on Pearl Road in Brunswick.

Summa Health

Need a neurosurgeon? Learn more about Summa Health here.

