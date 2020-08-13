Shop Local

View this post on Instagram

Here at The Shoppe we source products that are distinctly unique and creatively delicious. A great example is our newest product line of seasoning blends and hot peppers in oil from Joe Schmo’s Kitchen located in Austintown. Their seasoning blends combine high quality ingredients with natural gourmet salts to produce low sodium and incredibly flavorful rubs. The All Purpose Seasoning uses Himalayan Sea Salt, The Blackened Seasoning is combines with Hawaiian Lava Sea Salt made with charred coconut shells while The BBQ Rub is highlighted by the addition of smoked alderwood sea salt. Their Donofrio’s Hot Peppers in Oil are uniquely crisp and flavorful. Using their grandfather’s recipe and more than 25 years of canning experience, these refrigerated goodies are great on pizza, in salsas or straight out of the jar. We’ll also be carrying their amazing pepper jellies starting this fall. Pick some up today. #shoplocal #shopsmall #painesville #painesvilleohio #austintownohio #joeschmoskitchen #bbq #hotpeppers #clefoodies #localfood