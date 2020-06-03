Seven Steps to Prevent Weight Gain

View this post on Instagram

New post! Click link in bio or visit FunctionalNutritionRx.org for more. ⏰Set a Schedule – This includes regular meal times and planned physical activity. 🥙Meal Prep- Wash & chop your vegetables, cook several clean protein options & portion out healthy snacks. Make the healthy choice the easy choice! 🥗Think Balance-Whether eating in or dining out, make sure you have a protein source, a healthy carbohydrate & a serving of veggies. 💦Don’t Forget to Hydrate- Keep a reusable water bottle with you so you can sip throughout the day. 💪Support your immune system- Through foods, moving your body daily and practicing good sleep hygiene!