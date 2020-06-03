Seven Steps to Prevent Weight Gain

Stress Eating
Many people are putting on a few extra pounds from being at home, quarantined. Registered Dietician from the Center for Functional Medicine, Ariana Fiorita, is here to help!
New post! Click link in bio or visit FunctionalNutritionRx.org for more. ⏰Set a Schedule – This includes regular meal times and planned physical activity. 🥙Meal Prep- Wash & chop your vegetables, cook several clean protein options & portion out healthy snacks. Make the healthy choice the easy choice! 🥗Think Balance-Whether eating in or dining out, make sure you have a protein source, a healthy carbohydrate & a serving of veggies. 💦Don’t Forget to Hydrate- Keep a reusable water bottle with you so you can sip throughout the day. 💪Support your immune system- Through foods, moving your body daily and practicing good sleep hygiene!