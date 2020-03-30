March 30, 2020: Sugarcreek Road Trip

Here is the list of places featured on today’s Road Trip to Sugarcreek.
World’s Largest Cuckoo Clock
100 N Broadway, Sugarcreek 44681
https://visitsugarcreek.com/
The Brick Wall Sculpture
100 N Broadway, Sugarcreek 44681
https://visitsugarcreek.com/
Dutch Valley Restaurant
1343 Old Rt. 39, Sugarcreek 44681
https://www.dhgroup.com/
Age of Steam Roundhouse
213 Smokey Lane Rd., SW, Sugarcreek 44681
https://www.ageofsteamroundhouse.org/
Weaver’s Furniture
7011 Old Rt. 39 NW, Sugarcreek 44681
https://weaverfurniturestore.com/
David Warther Carvings
1775 OH-39, Sugarcreek 44681
https://warther.org/
Dutch Valley Market
1411 Old Rt. 39, Sugarcreek 44681
https://www.dhgroup.com/
Park Street Pizza
215 Dover Rd., NW, Sugarcreek 44681
http://www.parkstreetpizza.com/
Dutch Valley Gifts
1367 Old Rt. 39, Sugarcreek 44681
https://www.dhgroup.com/
Broad Run Corner
6011 Old Rt. 39 NW, Dover 44622
https://www.facebook.com/Broadruncheesehouse/
https://www.facebook.com/hansplacewine/
http://www.swissheritagewinery.com/
http://www.broadruncheese.com/
Ohio Star Theater
1387 Old Rt. 39, Sugarcreek 44681
855-344-7547
https://www.dhgroup.com/
Alpine Hills Historical Museum
106 W Main St., Sugarcreek 44681
http://alpinehills.webstarts.com/
Carlisle Inn
1357 Old Rt. 39, Sugarcreek 44681
https://www.dhgroup.com/