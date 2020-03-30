March 30, 2020: Sugarcreek Road Trip

Here is the list of places featured on New Day Cleveland's Uniquely Northeast Ohio Road Trip. The Troll Hole Museum 228 E Main St Alliance, OH 44601 330.596.1157 www.thetrollhole.com Victorian Perambulator Museum 26 E Cedar St Jefferson, OH 44047 440.576.9588 Depot of Prisoners of War on Johnson’s Island Worden’s Ledges Hinckley Reservation, Hinckley Township County Highway 135, Hinckley Clifford’s Mini Auto Museum 1950 Front Street Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221 330.928.2147…