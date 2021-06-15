Gigi’s Salted Caramel Brownies

1 lb unsalted butter, melted

4 tbs olive oil

8 lg eggs

2 tbs pure vanilla extract

1 ½ tsp sea salt

2 ¾ c. White sugar

2 c. Packed light brown sugar

2 c. All purpose flour

2 c. Unsweetened cocoa powder

1 ½ c. Pecan pieces

1 c. White sugar

¼ c. Water

¾ c. Heavy cream

3 ½ tbs unsalted butter, soft

1 tb sea salt, coarse

Preheat oven 350

Grease 2 (9×12) pans

Mix melted butter, olive oil, eggs, vanilla, and both sugars thoroughly. Sift in salt, flour and cocoa powder. Mix thoroughly. Fold in pecan pieces.

Spread evenly into 2 pans, bake at 350 for 25-30 minutes, just slightly wet in center.

Let rest for 15-20 minutes.

Caramel

Place water and sugar in thick bottom pan, reduce without stirring to light golden brown. Whisk in cream and butter.

Remove brownies from pan, top side up, lay caramel on top of bottom layer brownie. Sprinkle with sea salt. Place other brownie on top. Allow to cool, cut 3×4 pieces. Then, cut diagonally.

3 pieces per order. Top with a small scoop of vanilla ice cream or whipped cream.

*a big thank you to Gigi’s on Fairmont.

Enjoy!