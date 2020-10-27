Salted Caramel Apple Crisp

Crazy Monkey Baking
Turn granola into a delicious dessert! Crazy Monkey Baking granola can be found in stores and online.

Crazy Monkey Baking Salted Caramel Apple Crisp

2 cans apple pie filling
1-7.5oz bag Crazy Monkey Baking Salted Caramel Granola Cookie Clusters, coarsely chopped
¼ C brown sugar
3 Tbsp melted butter

Place pie filling in bottom of a 2qt baking dish.  Mix granola, brown sugar, and butter together and pour evenly over pie filling.  Cover and bake 25-30 minutes, until heated through. Remove lid and continue to bake for 5-10 minutes to crisp the edges.  Enjoy as is or top with vanilla ice cream and/or fresh whipped cream!!

Serves 6-8

