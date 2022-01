(The Hill) -- The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol is asking Ivanka Trump, former President Donald Trump's daughter and former White House adviser, to voluntarily sit down with the committee.

The request — the first official outreach to a member of the Trump family — notes that Ivanka Trump spent considerable time with her father in the days leading up to Jan. 6, including witnessing a conversation between him and Vice President Mike Pence ahead of Congress' certification of the election.