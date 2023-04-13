The Olive Scene

Rosemary-marinated feta cheese! The Olive Scene has locations in Chagrin Falls, Rocky River and Vermilion.

Rosemary Marinated Feta Cheese

1 14 oz jar roasted red peppers, or two whole cut into strips

1/8 tsp. red pepper flakes

1/8 tsp black pepper

1/4 C Bold Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1/4 C Rosemary Olive Oil

1 lb Feta Cheese, drained and diced

Combine all the ingredients except the feta cheese in a medium sized glass bowl. Mix well and then add the cheese. Carefully stir the oil mixture around the cheese and ensure that the peppers and seasonings are well incorporated. Cover and refrigerate at least 4 hours to allow the flavors to meld. Stir occasionally.

Serve with Crackers as an appetizer, in a tomato salad or lettuce salad. Try on pizza! Use the leftover oil in a marinade!