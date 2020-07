24 Karrot KitchenGrab a bite to eat or learn to cook at 24 Karrot Kitchen! Right now, they have limited seating indoors and outdoors at their Brecksville location. You can order online or sign up for a cooking class! AddictedThey're known for their infamous "crazy shakes!" Addicted is located in Lakewood, but also has locations inside the Mentor and Stow Meijers. Cilantro TaqueriaSpice it up! Cilantro Taqueria can satisfy your…