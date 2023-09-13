The Cleveland Congenital Heart Walk
Raising awareness to improve the lives of those living with Congenital Heart Defect. The Cleveland Congenital Heart Walk is the nation’s largest event series dedicated to funding congenital heart defect research.
by: Rebecca Penrose
Posted:
Updated:
by: Rebecca Penrose
Posted:
Updated:
The Cleveland Congenital Heart Walk
Raising awareness to improve the lives of those living with Congenital Heart Defect. The Cleveland Congenital Heart Walk is the nation’s largest event series dedicated to funding congenital heart defect research.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now