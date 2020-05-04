Portage Lakes RT: Honeymoon Grille

1  of  3
Coronavirus Updates: May 4, 2020 Reopening Ohio: Gov. DeWine Stay Safe Ohio order through May 29 Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures

Honeymoon Grille
3458 Manchester Rd.
Akron, OH
330.644.4355
www.HoneymoonGrille.com

Honeymoon Grille is now offering car-hop service in their parking lot, along with online ordering, delivery, and carry-out via their drive-thru in the back of the building. 

