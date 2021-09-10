Playhouse Square Season On Sale Show

Today’s the day! Get the best seats in the house! Tickets go on sale for over 50 shows coming to Playhouse Square!

The Prom

November 2 – 21, 2021

Disney’s The Lion King

October 1 – 15, 2021

The Choir of Man

Now – September 18, 2021

Pretty Woman The Musical

March 8 – 27, 2022

To Kill a Mockingbird

April 26 – May 15, 2022

Ain’t Too Proud

July 12 – 31, 2022

Disney’s Frozen

August 11 – September 11, 2022

Wicked

December 8, 2021 – January 2, 2022

Children’s Theater Series:

Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!

February 12 -13, 2022

The Very Hungry Caterpillar & Other Eric Carle Favorites

March 5 – 6, 2022

Dino-Light

April 30 – May 1, 2022