Here is the list of shows coming to Playhouse Square as part of the 2022-2023 KeyBank Broadway Series. playhousesquare.org/broadway

Les Misérables – October 7-29, 2022

Cats – November 1-20, 2022

Beetlejuice – January 10-29, 2023

Hadestown – January 31-February 19, 2023

Tina – April 25-May14, 2023

Moulin Rouge – June 7-July 2, 2023

Six – August 8-September 10, 2023

Family Theater Day is scheduled for April 30, 2022. Learn more here.

The Jump Back Ball is scheduled for June 4, 2022. Click here for tickets.

To learn more about volunteering at Playhouse Square click here.