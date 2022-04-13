Here is the list of shows coming to Playhouse Square as part of the 2022-2023 KeyBank Broadway Series. playhousesquare.org/broadway
Les Misérables – October 7-29, 2022
Cats – November 1-20, 2022
Beetlejuice – January 10-29, 2023
Hadestown – January 31-February 19, 2023
Tina – April 25-May14, 2023
Moulin Rouge – June 7-July 2, 2023
Six – August 8-September 10, 2023
Family Theater Day is scheduled for April 30, 2022. Learn more here.
The Jump Back Ball is scheduled for June 4, 2022. Click here for tickets.
To learn more about volunteering at Playhouse Square click here.