Watch Now
FOX 8 News at Noon

Playhouse Square Season Announce 2020-2021

New Day Cleveland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ackerman

Here is the list of shows coming to Playhouse Square as part of the 2020-2021 Keybank Broadway Series. www.PlayhouseSquare.org

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
November 3-22, 2020

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL
January 5-24, 2021

THE CHER SHOW
February 2-21, 2021

THE PROM
March 9-28, 2021

AIN’T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS
April 6-25, 2021

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL
May 5-June 6, 2021

 HADESTOWN
July 6-25, 2021

Click here for season tickets and special package offerings.   http://www.playhousesquare.org/events-tickets/series-season-tickets-packages

Children’s Theater Day is scheduled for May 2, 2020.  https://childrenstheater.playhousesquare.org/

Disney’s Frozen is offering a special sensory friendly performance in August.  http://www.playhousesquare.org/events/detail/disneys-frozen-sensory-friendly

To learn more about volunteering at Playhouse Square click here.   http://www.playhousesquare.org/giving-support-main/volunteering

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo

Stay informed: Download the FOX 8 App