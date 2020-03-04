Playhouse Square Season Announce 2020-2021

Here is the list of shows coming to Playhouse Square as part of the 2020-2021 Keybank Broadway Series. www.PlayhouseSquare.org

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

November 3-22, 2020

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL

January 5-24, 2021

THE CHER SHOW

February 2-21, 2021

THE PROM

March 9-28, 2021

AIN’T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS

April 6-25, 2021

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

May 5-June 6, 2021

HADESTOWN

July 6-25, 2021

Click here for season tickets and special package offerings. http://www.playhousesquare.org/events-tickets/series-season-tickets-packages

Children’s Theater Day is scheduled for May 2, 2020. https://childrenstheater.playhousesquare.org/

Disney’s Frozen is offering a special sensory friendly performance in August. http://www.playhousesquare.org/events/detail/disneys-frozen-sensory-friendly

To learn more about volunteering at Playhouse Square click here. http://www.playhousesquare.org/giving-support-main/volunteering