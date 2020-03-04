Playhouse Square Season Announce 2020-2021

Here is the list of shows coming to Playhouse Square as part of the 2020-2021 Keybank Broadway Series. www.PlayhouseSquare.org
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
November 3-22, 2020
PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL
January 5-24, 2021
THE CHER SHOW
February 2-21, 2021
THE PROM
March 9-28, 2021
AIN’T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS
April 6-25, 2021
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL
May 5-June 6, 2021
HADESTOWN
July 6-25, 2021
Click here for season tickets and special package offerings. http://www.playhousesquare.org/events-tickets/series-season-tickets-packages
Children’s Theater Day is scheduled for May 2, 2020. https://childrenstheater.playhousesquare.org/
Disney’s Frozen is offering a special sensory friendly performance in August. http://www.playhousesquare.org/events/detail/disneys-frozen-sensory-friendly
To learn more about volunteering at Playhouse Square click here. http://www.playhousesquare.org/giving-support-main/volunteering