Playhouse Square Season Announce 2020-2021: Frozen Sensory Friendly

Here is the list of shows coming to Playhouse Square as part of the 2020-2021 Keybank Broadway Series. www.PlayhouseSquare.org TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD November 3-22, 2020 PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL January 5-24, 2021 THE CHER SHOW February 2-21, 2021 THE PROM March 9-28, 2021 AIN’T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS April 6-25, 2021 MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL May 5-June 6, 2021 HADESTOWN July 6-25, 2021…