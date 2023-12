PEPPER POT SOUP

1 LB. GROUND PORK ITALAIAN SAUSAGE. PAT USES BOB EVANS.

1 EXTRA LARGE WHITE ONION CHOPPED

2 STALKS CELERY DICED

3-4 POBLANO PEPPERS SEEDED AND DICED

1 FRESH JALAPENO PEPPER SEEDED AND DICED

1 28 OZ. CAN PETITE DICED TOMATOES

2 15 OZ CANS HOMINY: 1 CAN DRAINED/1 CAN NOT DRAINED

1 CUP CHICKEN BROTH (MORE IF DESIRED)

½ CUP ITALIAN PARSLEY CHOPPED

FRY THE SAUSAGE IN A SOUP POT TIL PINK DISAPPEARS. AFTER THE SAUSAGE HAS BEEN COOKED, REMOVE FROM POT. ADD ONIONS AND CELERY TO THE POT. SAUTE FIVE MINUTES UNTIL PARTIALLY COOKED. IF POT SEEMS A LITTLE DRY, YOU CAN ADD A TBS OR 2 OF VEGETABLE OR OLIVE OIL, ADD PEPPERS AND CONTINUE TO SAUTE UNTIL PEPPERS ARE PARTIALLY COOKED. THEY WILL START TO SOFTEN. ADD TOMATOES, HOMINY, SAUSAGE AND CHICKEN BROTH.BRING TO A LOW BOIL. REDUCE TO SIMMER, COVER AND COOK 30 TO 45 MINUTES. STIR IN PARSLEY AND SERVE. PAT SAYS THE FLAVORS WILL IMPROVE IF MADE A DAY BEFORE SERVING. PAT ALSO SUGGESTS TOPPING EACH BOWL WITH A LITTLE FETA CHEESE OR SOUR CREAM.

ENJOY!