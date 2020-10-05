Passion & Purpose III RT: Sleep in Heavenly Peace

View this post on Instagram

Hello friends. I am so excited to announce this year’s Bunks Across America is coming up this Saturday. Sponsored by Petersen Brothers Construction and Elite Restoration, the Twin Falls Chapter of SHP will be building beds for kiddos from 12:00-4:00pm at PBC warehouse located at 1920 Highland Ave E, Twin Falls. Please come join the community and helps us see that No Kid Sleeps on the Floor in Our Town! #WeAreSHP #SHP #nokidsleepsonthefloorinourtown #sleepinheavenlypeace #sleepinheavenlypeacebeds #humanshelpinghumans #wehelplittlehumans