Parma’s New Pierogi Haus

Skip to content
fox8.com
Cleveland
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Video
Watch Fox 8 News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Coronavirus
Veterans Voices
NewsFeed Now
Cleveland’s Own helping Cleveland’s Own
FOX 8 I-Team
Ohio News
Washington DC Bureau
Celebrating Remarkable Women
Missing
Top Stories
$50,000 reward for info on convicted killer who escaped in 1973
Top Stories
Wisconsin man accused of killing man over stolen reptiles
COVID-19 cases surge 30% nationwide: See where Ohio stands compared to other states
Video
Great Lakes Brewing Company celebrates first pour of Christmas Ale
Video
Lorain County Sheriff’s Office mourns passing of retired K-9
Weather
Forecast Discussion
Akron/Canton Radar
Maps and Radar
Weather Alerts
Stay informed: Download the FOX 8 app
LIVE: Vermilion Wollybear Cam
Closings
Daycare Closings
Business Closings
Pinpoint School Closings
Am Show
Cool Schools
Recipe Box
Kickin’ It With Kenny
Top Stories
Lots to celebrate at ‘Her BlueWear Uniforms’ — Kenny explains
Video
Top Stories
AJ Petitti says tackle these yard projects before snow falls
Video
Top Stories
LockKeepers gets a ‘refresh’ — Kenny takes a tour
Video
Kenny’s having a ball launching pumpkins at Burnham Orchards
Video
Fox Recipe Box: Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies
Video
Little Birdie Wine Nest is pioneering a new kind of fun in Parma
Video
New Day
New Day Recipes
Sports
Friday Night Touchdown
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Indians
Cleveland Cavaliers
The Big Game
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Jarvis Landry’s been playing with broken rib since Colts game
Top Stories
Rays hold off Dodgers 6-4 to even Series
Top Stories
LSU bans Odell Beckham Jr. for two years, reports say
Gallery
Odell Beckham Jr.: COVID-19 isn’t going to enter this body
Video
Baker and Browns work to regroup after loss to Steelers
Video
Kershaw, Dodgers take Game 1 of the World Series over Rays
Seen on TV
Contests
Celebrating Remarkable Women
Jobs
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Closed Caption Questions
Sign up for the daily FOX 8 Newsletter
Reopen with Confidence
Nexstar Job Opportunities
Fox 8 Program Guide
Antenna TV Program Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Parma’s New Pierogi Haus
New Day Cleveland
by:
emmaricefox8
Posted:
Oct 22, 2020 / 11:10 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 22, 2020 / 11:10 AM EDT
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Download the FOX 8 App