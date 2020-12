Carbonara Made Simple

½ lb pancetta chopped (thick cut bacon can be substituted)1 tbs garlic minced½ tsp coarse ground black pepper1 lb linguine4 eggs1 egg yolk½ c. Frozen peas thawed1 c. Parm-reggiano gratedReserve ½ c. Pasta cooking water (may only use a little)1 tbs parsley garnish*a little extra parm-reggiano for serving*a touch of freshly ground black pepper for serving