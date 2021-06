CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The Northeast Ohio AMBER Alert Commission joins forces with Gina DeJesus to help both families and law enforcement in the search for Northeast Ohio's missing persons.

This morning, an in-person press conference with Gina DeJesus was at the Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults in the Pivot Center on 2937 West 25th St. in Cleveland. There, she discussed her role in this partnership.