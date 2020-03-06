Outdoor Furniture at Sheely’s

Skip to content
fox8.com
Cleveland
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Coronavirus
FOX 8 I-Team
Ohio News
Washington DC Bureau
Celebrating Remarkable Women
Missing
Top Stories
Get ready to spring forward as daylight saving time strikes this weekend
Top Stories
Surrounded by firefighters, 5-year-old who battled cancer for 3 years rings cancer-free bell
Top Stories
Akron woman accused of killing mother pleads not guilty
Video of Canton fire serves as reminder to change smoke detector batteries
Giving back to kids in need: Local organization reaches out to Norton cheerleader with special gift
Live video: President Trump visits tornado-ravaged Tennessee
Video
Weather
Forecast Discussion
Akron/Canton Radar
Maps and Radar
Weather Alerts
Stay informed: Download the FOX 8 app
LIVE: Vermilion Wollybear Cam
Closings
School Closings
Pinpoint School Closings
Closing Text Alerts
Am Show
Cool Schools
Recipe Box
Kickin’ It With Kenny
Top Stories
Kenny is in heaven at Cleveland Comic Con
Video
Top Stories
Fox 8 Jukebox: Ms. BBC & Conscious Eye Reggae Band
Video
Top Stories
Cleveland Museum of Art’s new exhibit ‘PROOF’ gives Kenny a peek inside the mind of a photographer
Video
Dig This: Keeping a sentimental plant alive for decades
Video
Fox Recipe Box: Sweet Irish Soda Bread with Honey Butter
Video
Fox Recipe Box: Mom’s Easter Nut Roll
Video
New Day
New Day Recipes
Sports
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Indians
Cleveland Cavaliers
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Carlos Carrasco bobblehead supports Stand Up To Cancer
Top Stories
Tatum scores 32, leads Celtics past Cavaliers 112-106
Top Stories
Friends, family and fans welcome to watch Arnold Classic competitions
Video
Week 1 of FOX8.com Mock Draft
Video
Injury-riddled Cavaliers to dress nine players against Jazz
Indians pitcher Emmanuel Clase out for 8 to 12 weeks
Video
Seen on TV
Contests
Celebrating Remarkable Women
Jobs
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Nexstar Job Opportunities
Fox 8 Program Guide
Antenna TV Program Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Outdoor Furniture at Sheely’s
New Day Cleveland
by:
abbieschrader
Posted:
Mar 6, 2020 / 11:38 AM EST
/
Updated:
Mar 6, 2020 / 11:38 AM EST
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Sheely's
11450 South Ave., South Lima
330-549-3901
www.Sheelys.com
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Around the Buckeye State
Crews battle exploding bullets in Braceville Twp. fire
Video
Art Van Furniture closing all stores in Ohio, other states; liquidation sales start Friday
Ohio attorney general launches anti-robocall initiative, new reporting tool
Video
Senators propose legislation abolishing death penalty in Ohio
Video
Ohio Senate passes bill banning telemedicine abortions
Handwritten notes lead to search in Mahoning County for missing New Jersey girl
DeWine: Arnold Sports Festival continuing; Expo canceled, spectators not permitted to attend
911 dispatcher suspended after Ohio man dies from stroke
8 arrested in Trumbull County human trafficking sting
Video
Ohio celebrates 217th birthday
Video
Scaly encounter: Ohio officers remove gator from home
Educators, school bus drivers pushing Ohio legislators to overturn new law eliminating front license plates
Video
More Ohio News
Download the FOX 8 App