One Tank Trip: Atwood Lake

Atwood Lake Park
David took us on a one-tank trip to Atwood Lake Park! Enjoy hiking, boating, camping and more!
View this post on Instagram
Look for Jamie the Naturalist, and his wagon full of nature items. He will be traveling through the camp areas each weekend, stopping at campsites with nature themed games and prizes, plus handing out craft kits with materials and instructions, while supplies last. This weekend only – Don’t miss our “Name the Turtle” contest. We have an Eastern box turtle and would like to name her. Submit your idea for a name and the winner will be randomly drawn and win a prize! The traveling naturalist will be in the camp areas during the following dates and times: Saturday, June 27 10am-12pm & 1-4pm Sunday, June 28 9am-1pm #travelingnaturalist #atwoodlake #ohio #easternboxturtle #wildohio #nametheturtle