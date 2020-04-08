April 8, 2020 Road Trip: Tiffin

Today’s Road Trip took us two hours west of Cleveland to Tiffin. Click here to watch the show.
The Empire at 138
138 S. Washington Street
Tiffin, Ohio 44883
419.448.7733
www.empire138.com
Hawkes Crystal
207 S. Washington Street
Tiffin, Ohio 44883
419.448.4286
www.facebook.com/HawkesCrystalTiffin
www.hawkescrystal.com
Simply Susan’s
70 S. Washington Street
Tiffin, Ohio 44883
419.443.0882
www.facebook.com/Simply-Susans
www.simplysusansohio.com
The Enchanted Moment Doll & Gift Shoppe, Museum & Gallery
174 Jefferson Street
Tiffin, Ohio 44883
419.443.0038
www.facebook.com/theenchantedmoment
www.angelfire.com/oh3/dollcollectors
The American Civil War Museum of Ohio
217 S. Washington Street
Tiffin, Ohio 44883
419.455.9551
www.acwmo.org
Jolly’s
66 East Market Street
Tiffin, Ohio 44883
419.447.4998
www.facebook.com/JollysDriveIn
The Renaissance of Tiffin
129 S. Washington Street
Tiffin, Ohio 44883
419.722.3394
www.tiffinrenaissance.com
www.facebook.com/therenaissanceoftiffin
Ritz Theatre
30 S. Washington Street
Tiffin, Ohio 44883
419.448.8544
www.RitzTheatre.org
Reclaim It
127 S. Washington Street
Tiffin, Ohio 44883
567.220.6411
www.facebook.com/ReclaimItTiffin
Monuments and Public Art Walking Tours
19 W. Market Street, Suite C
Tiffin, Ohio 44883
567.220.6387
www.DestinationSenecaConty.org