October 26, 2020 Road Trip: Haunted Northeast Ohio

Variety Theatre **Closed to the Public**
11817 Lorain Rd., Cleveland 44111
For more information on the restoration of Variety Theatre log on to: http://westowncdc.org/variety_theatre.aspx
AND, for details on haunted tours at Variety Theatre log on to: http://hauntedcleveland.net/
Cleveland Grays Armory Museum
1234 Bolivar Rd., Cleveland 44115
Public Tours: First Wednesday of the Month, 12p-4p
For more information on public tours of Cleveland Grays Armory Museum log on to: https://graysarmory.com/
AND, for details on haunted tours at Grays Armory log on to: http://hauntedcleveland.net/
Ohio State Reformatory
100 Reformatory Rd., Mansfield 44905
Ohio State Reformatory offers tours throughout the year including guided, self-guided, History Meets Hollywood & more!! For ALL tours, haunted and otherwise, log on to https://www.mrps.org/
Chippewa Rogues Hollow Nature Preserve
17500 Galehouse Rd, Doylestown, OH 44230
The Chidester Mill Museum is open Sundays only June – September. The park itself is open year round (closed at night). Also each October, the Historical Society hosts “Walk in the Hollow.” For tickets and more information visit: www.chippewarogueshollow.org
The Perkins Stone Mansion
550 Copley Rd, Akron, OH 44320
Self-guided tours 1-4p Wednesday-Saturday. Guided tours are also offered. Registered required. For more information: www.summithistory.org/tour-information
To get in touch with Psychic Medium & Angel Reader Laura Lyn visit her website. www.angelreader.net
Fairport Harbor Lighthouse
129 2nd street, Fairport Harbor, OH 44077
For more information about the lighthouse and museum, visit: http://fairportharborlighthouse.org/
AND, for more information on haunted tours, visit: http://hauntedcleveland.net/
Lake County History Center
415 Riverside Drive, Painesville, OH 44077
For more information about the Lake County History Center, visit: http://lakehistorycenter.org/
AND, for more information on the Haunted Housewives, visit: http://www.hauntedhousewives.com/
AND, for more information on the Haunted Housewives, visit: http://www.hauntedhousewives.com/
The Historic Village of Zoar
The Zoar Store & Visitor’s Center
198 Main St
Zoar, Ohio 44697
330.874.3011
www.historiczoarvillage.com
The Historic Village of Zoar is open April through October .. But follow them on Facebook or check out their website for events all year long.
And if you gather 10 or more people- they will do a ghost hunt anytime! Just call them to make a reservation!
Haunted Cleveland Tours
Ghost Tours- Cleveland Flats and across Northeast Ohio
Tours are hosted by Psychic Sonya Horstman
Call Sonya: 440 775-1217 (no text)
www.HauntedClevelandTours.com
The Maritime Museum of Sandusky
Haunted Sandusky Walking Tour- The presentation version of our popular Haunted Sandusky Bay Walks; this program covers paranormal happenings, murders, and mysteries centered around downtown Sandusky.
125 Meigs Street
Sandusky, OH 44870
419.624.0274
www.sanduskymaritime.org
Historic Sandusky County Jail
622 Croghan Street
Fremont, OH 43420
For upcoming tour dates and information call 1.800.255.8070
Or visit: www.sanduskycounty.org/visit/attractions/dungeon-tour
To learn more about paranormal activity in Ohio visit: www.bandedspirits.com