New Day Cleveland

April 2, 2020: Trumbull County Road Trip

New Day Cleveland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Makers’ Shop (Woodland Cellars & Too Hot Mamas)
212 N. Main Street, Hubbard OH
330.269.5102

Market Square
6406 Kinsman Nickerson Road, Kinsman OH
330.876.3178

Sunrise Inn
510 E. Market Street, Warren OH
330.392.5176
http://sunriseinnofwarren.com/

Fowler General Store and Bakery
3457 Youngstown Kingsville Road, Fowler OH
234.244.8235
https://www.facebook.com/FowlerGeneralStoreandBakery/

Cockeye BBQ
1805 Parkman Road, Warren OH
330.369.4227
https://www.cockeyebbq.com/

The Hot Dog Shoppe
740 W. Market Street, Warren OH
330.395.7057

Extending Grace
18 W. Liberty, Hubbard OH
330.568.4590
https://extendinggrace.net/

The Original Fat Guy and an Oven Bakery
718 N. Main Street, Hubbard OH
330.568.4047

Fatty Cakes Soap Company
144 E. Market Street, Warren OH
330.984.9510

End of the Commons General Store
8719 OH-534, Mesopotamia OH
440.693.4295
http://www.endofthecommons.com/

