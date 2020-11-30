November 30, 2020 Road Trip: David’s Home Recipes

David’s SLOW COOKER Chicken & Sausage

10 BONELESS SKINLESS CHICKEN THIGHS

12 0Z. CHORIZO SAUSAGE (SLICES 1/2 INCH) (CHICKEN SAUSAGE IF YOU LIKE)

2 LARGE IDAHO POTATOES (SLICES 1/4 INCH THICK)

1 LARGE ONION, SLICED

3 CLOVES GARLIC, MINCED

3/4 CUP CHICKEN STOCK

14 OZ CAN DICED TOMATOES

1/2 CUP LIGHT BROWN SUGAR

SPICY DRY RUB

SALT AND PEPPER

CROCKPOT

RINSE AND DRY CHICKEN. SEASON WITH SPICY DRY RUB OR A LITTLE SALT AND PEPPER. LINE BOTTOM OF CROCKPOT WITH CHICKEN.

LAYER POTATOES OVER CHICKEN. SALT AND PEPPER POTATOES.

LAYER SAUSAGE OVER POTATOES.

LAYER ONIONS OVER SAUSAGE

IN A MEDIUM BOWL, MIX CHICKEN STOCK, BROWN SUGAR, TOMATOES WITH JUICE FROM CAN AND GARLIC.

POUR MIXTURE OVER ONIONS. COVER AND COOK FOR 7 TO 8 HOURS.

ENJOY!

P.S. YOU CAN LEAVE OUT THE POTATOES. COOK EXACTLY THE SAME AND WHEN IT’S DONE SERVE OVER RICE OR PASTA.

David’s Meatless Chili

Here are the ingredients:

3 Tbs vegetable or olive oil

1 onion chopped

1 carrot chopped

3 cloves garlic chopped

1 small (4oz) roasted green chile

1 envelope taco mix

1tbs cumin

1 tsp oregano

¼ tsp cayenne

1 28oz can rushed tomatoes

1 can black beans rinsed and drained

1 can red kidney beans rinsed and drained *unless they have green chile sauce*

1 can white beans rinsed and drained

1 can corn rinsed an drained ( David used Mexican style corn)

1 beer or 2 cups broth or water

salt and pepper to taste

*toppings could include sour cream, crushed chips, cheese, etc*

Directions:

Heat oil in large pot over high heat. Add onions, carrots, and garlic. When they start to soften add green roasted chiles, taco mix, cumin, oregano, and cayenne. Give it a couple of stirs, then add the rest of the ingredients. Bring to a boil. Reduce to simmer and cook 30-40 minutes uncovered.

David’s Ribs

slab or slabs of baby back ribs (or slab or slabs of spare ribs)

several tbs yellow mustard

½ – 1 cup favorite rub (or make your own rub)

foil

favorite bbq sauce

230 degree grill indirect heat or oven

rinse ribs with cold water and pat dry with paper towels. rub or brush on a very thin coat of yellow mustard (both sides). liberally cover ribs with dry rub. the mustard will work like glue to make it stick while cooking.

place ribs bone side down on grill. if using kitchen oven, place bone side down on a sheet pan. cook for * 2 hours.

next step… wrap ribs in foil and cook, bone side down another 1 ½ hours. if you want almost fall off the bone ribs, cook 2 hours in foil.

final step… carefully unwrap ribs and place on grill for 1 more hour. start brushing sauce on ribs during the final 15 minutes.

allow to cool 10 minutes before slicing to serve.

*spare ribs or st. louis ribs require 3 hours in the first cook.

**you can make a rub with some of the stuff in your kitchen cabinets, like

2 tbs salt, 2 tbs paprika, 1 tbs black pepper, 1 tbs garlic powder, 1 tbs onion powder, 1 tsp cayenne pepper etc.

use what you have- salt and pepper with a little hot pepper are probably the most important.

enjoy!

David’s BEST EVER WINGS

*PREHEAT GRILL OR OVEN 275

4 OR 5 LBS OF TRIMMED WINGS (DRUMETTES & FLATS)

THE RUB

3 TBS PAPRIKA

1 TBS GARLIC POWDER

1 TBS ONION POWDER

1 TBS CHILI POWDER

1 TBS KOSHER SALT

1 TSP MUSTARD POWDER

1 TSP CHIPOLTE POWDER

FAVORITE WING SAUCE (FRANKS, KOREAN, SWEET,ETC)

COMBINE RUB INGREDIENTS IN A MEDIUM BOWL AND MIX THOROUGHLY.

SPREAD WINGS ON A LARGE OILED SHEET PAN AND LIBERALLY SEASON WITH RUB, BOTH SIDES. THERE SHOULD BE PLENTY OF RUB LEFT OVER.

ROAST 45 MINUTES. TURN EACH WING OVER, RETURN PAN TO GRILL OR OVEN, AND ROAST 45-60 MINUTES. CHECK THE WINGS AT THE 45 MINUTE MARK TO MAKE SURE THEY DON’T OVERCOOK. . FOR CRISPIER WINGS,RETURN TO GRILL OR OVEN. (LITTLE WINGS COOK FASTER)

PLACE HOT, ROASTED WINGS IN A LARGE BOWL AND TOSS WITH ABOUT A QUARTER CUP OF YOUR FAVORITE SAUCE. TASTE, ADD MORE SAUCE, IF YOU LIKE,, AND SERVE.

ENJOY!

* THESE WINGS ARE EXCELLENT PREPARED IN A SMOKER OR ON A GRILL OVER INDIRECT HEAT.

RISOTTO

3/4 stick of butter (7 tbsp) or 7 tbs olive oil) or( ½ butter& half olive oil)

1/2 C. minced shallots or onions

1 clove garlic minced

1 1/2 C. arborio rice

1/2 C. dry white wine or vermouth

6 cups chicken stock heated

8 oz wild mushrooms rough chopped (sautéed or raw).Whatever you like shitake, button, etc.

1 C. frozen peas thawed

1/3 C. parmesan grated

1 tbsp parsley chopped

Melt butter in a heavy bottom saucepan over medium high heat.

Sauté shallots until they just start to turn golden.

Add garlic and cook 1 minute.

Add rice and mix into shallots for 1 minute.

Add wine and continue to cook until wine evaporates.

Add 1 cup of heated broth to rice, stirring a little to make sure it doesn’t stick.

When broth is nearly absorbed, add another cup.

This time when the broth is nearly absorbed, add the mushrooms with another cup of broth.

As the broth is absorbed, continue to add more until the rice is al dente (an almost undetectable hardness at the center of the rice) and a creamy sauce has formed.

You may not need all of the stock, but remember you want the rice to be a little loose, not sticky.

Add peas with a little stock and cook another minute.

If it tastes good and is nice and creamy, stir in cheese, add parsley and serve.

Enjoy!

David’s Mussels Steamed

3 lb mussels

2 tbs olive oil

5 garlic cloves minced

4 tbs shallots minced

1/4 tsp red pepper flakes

1 tbs red bell pepper minced (optional)

2 C dry white wine

1/2 C parsley chopped

fresh ground black pepper

2 tbs cold butter cut in 4 pieces

You will need a large pot (big dutch oven or soup pot)

Rinse mussels to make sure they are clean. Sometimes I use a little mushroom brush and give each one a little brush. Some may have little beards (that’s how they attach themselves to ropes when the grow). Pull beard off.

Heat olive oil over medium high heat. Add garlic, shallots, red pepper flakes and red bell pepper. Soften for about a minute or two.

Add white wine, mussels and half of the parsley. Turn up heat and cover tightly.

Once the wine starts boiling, the mussels should open in 3 or 4 minutes.

Remove the mussels to bowls or one large bowl and set aside. Continue to boil wine, uncovered, for another minute.

Add the rest of the parsley and a little fresh ground black pepper. Remove from heat and whisk in butter.

Pour sauce over mussels and serve with crusty bread.

Enjoy!

David’s PANKO CHICKEN CUTLETS

4 boneless skinless chicken breast halves, butterflied and pounded thin(or chicken tenders)

2 TBS approx. spicy dry rub seasoning of choice

1 C. flour

½ C. milk

1 egg

1 or 2 TBS Frank’s or other favorite hot sauce

2 C. panko bread crumbs

1 C. corn flake crumbs

1/3 C. vegetable oil

1/3 C. olive oil

(optional) ½ cup grated parmesan or romano

Arrange three plates to coat chicken. I use paper so I can just throw the whole mess in the rubbish when I’m finished.

Place flour in first plate with 1 tsp of seasoning. Blend with fork.

Place egg ,milk, and hot sauce in second with 2 tsp seasoning. Beat lightly.

Place panko and corn flake crumbs in last plate blended with 1 tsp seasoning.

Season chicken with remaining seasoning.

Heat vegetable and olive oil in large skillet or sauté pan over medium high heat.

Add first cutlet to flour, turn to coat. Shake off excess and dip both sides in egg mixture. Drop cutlet in crumb mixture. Turn to coat completely.

Repeat procedure with next cutlet.

Once oil is shimmering, not smoking (drop a pinch of flour in oil. the oil should start cooking it immediately), add first 2 or 3 cutlets to pan. Do not crowd together

While they cook, coat the remaining chicken.

Turn chicken when it turns a beautiful golden color. Remove from oil when flip side is done and place on a rack over a sheet pan. This will keep the cutlets crispy. If you hold on a paper towel or plain plate, the bottom will get softer.

If you like cheese, sprinkle each cutlet with cheese.

Repeat process with all cutlets until finished.

Enjoy!

David’s Italian Meatballs

I made these to be added to tomato sauce and served over pasta. You can also make these in smaller sized meatballs to be served as an appetizer. Both sizes are great on sub rolls with sauce and shredded or grated Italian provolone cheese. Top with grilled or roasted peppers…HEAVEN

2 lb ground beef(or combination of veal or pork) I use 1/2 beef-1/2 veal

2 slices white bread, crust removed-processed into crumbs

1/2 C parmesan or pecorino romano

2 or 3 garlic cloves minced

1 tbs fresh parsley chopped

1 tbs fresh basil chopped

1 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp fresh cracked black pepper

1/4 tsp cayenne pepper

2 eggs beaten

¼ c. olive oil for frying

Favorite tomato sauce

Gently mix all of the ingredients ,*except the olive oil and tomato sauce, in a large bowl. Mix thoroughly, but don’t crush it all together. You do not want to compact the mixture.

Make about 12 meatballs. They will be around 2 inches in diameter.

Heat oil in a sauté pan over medium high heat. When the oil begins to shimmer, carefully brown meatballs on all sides. When nicely browned, add to tomato sauce and simmer for at least 15 minutes.

*or 375 F oven place on a lightly oiled baking pan and and bake for 15 minutes (20 if you are not going to add them to sauce).

Add to tomato sauce and simmer a few minutes before serving.

*or build the perfect Italian sub

Enjoy!

David’s Fritatta

5 eggs

1 small onion, sliced

1 medium zucchini, sliced

1 tbs basil, chopped

1 tbs parsley, chopped

1/2 cup parmesan cheese, grated

1 tsp olive oil

Couple handfuls of cherry tomatoes

1 tbs butter

salt and pepper

Oven proof frying pan

Preheat oven to 350F.

Add olive oil to small sauce pan with tomatoes with a pinch of salt and pepper. Heat over medium high heat until they just start to wilt. Remove from heat and set aside.

Add butter to frying pan over medium high heat and sauté onions and zucchini until they start to soften.

Whisk eggs in mixing bowl with basil, parsley and parmesan. Add salt and pepper.

Pour mixture over sautéed vegetables and slightly stir to mix ingredients. Let it start to cook (bottom will start to set).

Top with wilted tomatoes.

Place frying pan in 350F oven and change setting to broil.

In a few minutes when eggs start to get a little color it’s done.

Place fritatta on serving dish and garnish with a little parsley and parmesan cheese.

Serve in wedges with home fried potatoes.

Enjoy!

David’s CHICKEN AND NOODLES:

2 skinless boneless chicken breasts cooked and cut into cubes (or 2 plus cups of chopped rotisserie chicken)

2 TBS butter

1/2 C. diced carrot

1/2 C. diced celery

1/2 C. diced onion

pinch of salt and pepper

2 1/2 TBS flour

2 C. chicken broth (David used “Better than Bouillon”)

1/2 C. cream (half and half or milk will work)

Optional: 1 TBS grated parmesan cheese

Package of wide noodles or pasta cooked



Prepare noodles, rinse, and set aside.

Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add carrots, celery, and onion with a pinch of salt and pepper. Stirring occasionally, cook until vegetables begin to soften. Onion will start to look clear. Sprinkle flour over vegetables and gently stir around pan to insure all are covered. After several minutes, to give the flour a chance to cook a bit, whisk in broth. Increase heat a bit and bring to a boil while whisking. The broth will start to thicken. Continue cooking a few minutes and then add cream. After it comes to a boil, reduce heat to a simmer. Add chicken and optional parmesan cheese. Simmer 3 or 4 minutes. Gently fold in noodles and serve.

MOSSMAN PANTRY RAID BANANA BUNDT CAKE

2 Cups Flour mixed with 1 Tsp Baking Powder

1 ¼ Cup Sugar

1 Stick Butter ROOM TEMPERATURE

1 Cup Sour Cream mixed with 1 Tsp Baking Soda

4 Old Bananas BROKEN IN PIECES OR mashed

1 Tsp Vanilla

2 Eggs

OPTIONAL: 1 CUP CHOCOLATE CHIPS

PAM BAKING SPRAY MADE WITH FLOUR

BUNDT PAN OR LARGE LOAF PAN

PREHEAT OVEN 350

BEAT BUTTER ON MEDIUM SPEED TIL IT STARTS TO GET CREAMY. ADD SUGAR SLOWLY WHILE MIXING. ADD EGGS ONE AT A TIME, THEN THE VANILLA, AND CONTINUE MIXING TIL SMOOTH. REDUCE MIXER SPEED A LITTLE BIT AND START ADDING , ALTERNATELY, THE FLOUR, SOUR CREAM MIXTURE,AND BANANAS. *IF YOU ARE ADDING THE CHOCOLATE CHIPS, JUST STIR THEM IN AT THE VERY END.

SPRAY THE BAKING PAN WITH BAKING SPRAY, ADD CAKE BATTER TO PAN AND BAKE 40 MINUTES. CAKE IS DONE WHEN A TOOTHPICK STUCK IN THE MIDDLE COMES OUT CLEAN.

ALLOW TO COOL AT LEAST 30 MINUTES, TURN OUT OF PAN, AND…

ENJOY!

P.S THIS RECIPE IS COURTESY OF ANITA GOLDSTEIN AND KIM MOSS

David’s Crock Pot Chocolate Pudding Cake

1 box chocolate cake mix

1 box instant chocolate pudding mix (small box)

2 c. Sour cream

4 eggs

¾ c. Vegetable oil

1 c. Water

1 c. Chocolate chips (your choice)

Non-stick cooking spray

Crock pot

In a large bowl, mix everything together except the chocolate chips. When the ingredients are nice and smooth, stir in the chocolate chips. Spray the inside of the crock pot with non-stick spray. Add batter to crock pot and set to low for 6 hours.

To serve, use a large spoon to dish up a nice little mound of chocolate heaven.

Topping ideas – ice cream, berries, whipped cream, chocolate syrup or all of the above.

Enjoy!