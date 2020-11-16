November 16, 2020 Road Trip: Retro Cleveland

Flower Child
11508 Clifton Blvd.
Cleveland, OH 44102
http://flowerchildvintage.com/

Sweet Moses
6800 Detroit Ave.
Cleveland, OH 44102
https://www.sweetmosestreats.com/

Gotta Groove Records
3615 Superior Ave
Cleveland, OH 44114
https://www.gottagrooverecords.com/

Mary’s Diner
2600 Green Rd.
Madison, OH 44057
https://www.marysdiner.com/

Carol & John’s Comic Book Shop
17462 Lorain Ave.
Cleveland, OH 44111
http://www.cnjcomics.com/site/

Retro Revival
9000 Bank St.
Valley View, OH 44125
http://www.theretrorevival.com/

Blue Arrow Records
16001 Waterloo Rd.
Cleveland, OH 44110
https://www.bluearrowrecords.com/

Kidforce Collectibles
103 Front St.
Berea, OH 44107
http://www.kidforcecollectibles.com/

Video Game Nirvana
4 West Main St.
Madison, OH 44057
https://www.facebook.com/Video-Game-Nirvana-111028707074883/

Vintage Findz
2650 N. Ridge Rd.
Painesville, OH 44077
https://vintagefindz.com/

Hot Grillz Diner
7188 Northfield Rd.
Walton Hills, OH
https://www.hotgrillzdiner.com/

Apple Jax Toys
13002 Madison, Ave.
Lakewood, OH 44107
https://www.facebook.com/applejaxtoys/

