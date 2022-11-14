Big Hearted Blooms
https://www.bigheartedblooms.org/
TWIISTED Burgers & Sushi
985 Boardman Alley,
Medina, Ohio 44256
https://twiisted.com/
Wrench & Ride
https://thatplace4teens.com/
Styles of Imagination
www.StylesOfImagination.com
L4 Project
https://l4project.com/
Maggies & More
6821 Wakefield Road,
Hiram, OH
https://www.facebook.com/maggiesnmore/
Ashland Police Department
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064717239289
Solid Rock Free Store
525 Eagle Street
Fairport Harbor, OH
https://www.facebook.com/solidrockfh/
Natural Soap Lab
2749 Som Center Road Suite B
Willoughby Hills, 44094
https://www.handmadesoaps4hope.org/