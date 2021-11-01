November 1, 2021 Road Trip: Handmade in Northeast Ohio

New Day Cleveland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Piece of Cleveland   
945 E 67th St
Cleveland, OH 44114
https://apieceofcleveland.com/

Artists Open Studio   
32 East Main St.
Norwalk, Ohio
www.artistsopenstudioinc.org

Farmhouse Stoneware
12480 Ravenna Rd.
Chardon, OH 44024
https://www.farmhousestoneware.com/

Hammered DIY
6554 Royalton Road
North Royalton, Ohio 44133
https://www.facebook.com/Hammereddiystudio/
www.hammereddiystudio.com

Inspired Home Décor
14858 E Park Street
Burton, Ohio 44021
Located on the second floor of Quintealia’s Tea Parlor
https://www.facebook.com/Inspired-Home-Decor-LLC-103015244621846/

Jennifer Lee Studios
19940 Ingersoll Dr Suite B
Rocky River, OH 44116
https://www.jenniferleestudios.net/

Leather By Dragonfly  
https://www.leatherbydragonfly.com/

Pipspieces Art Studio
14585 E Park St
Burton, OH 44021
Located on the second floor of Quintealia’s Tea Parlor
https://www.facebook.com/loveofallart/

Rigid Ironworks  
https://www.facebook.com/Rigid-Ironworks-101673960185610/

Rustbelt Reclamation  
1427 E 36th St #1504a
Cleveland, OH 44114
https://www.rustbeltreclamation.com/

Sights and Sounds of Edison
21 S Main St
Milan, OH 44846
http://www.edisonman.com/

Silo Woodworking    
https://www.facebook.com/silowoodworking/

Sitting Pretty Fab
https://www.sittingprettyfab.com/

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo