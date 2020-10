View this post on Instagram

GIVEAWAY TIME! 👻 Trick or treat, smell our feet, we are giving you something good to eat! Don’t worry, this Halloween giveaway is all treats and no tricks! Tomorrow after our segment on New Day Cleveland, we will have 3 Halloween cakes to give away and 2 ways to win them, so read closely! 1st way to win: The first person to show up to our ORRVILLE location after our segment with proof that they saw us on the show (picture of a tv, screenshot) will get first choice of 1 of the 3 cakes. There will be one winner only. *hint: it will be on in the 10:00 hour 2nd way to win: Starting now, like and comment on our FACEBOOK post a picture of you in your Halloween costume this year. It can be funny, cute, scary, creative, anything you think would be our favorite costume at the shop. The contest will end tomorrow (Friday) at noon, so you have 24 hours to comment on this post. We will then select our favorite 2 costumes for the other 2 cakes and announce it after noon on Friday. The winners will be able to pick the cake up either Friday afternoon or Saturday morning at our Orrville location. Good luck! For everyone else, come in to either location on Friday or Saturday dressed up in your costume to get buy one cupcake, get one cupcake free (limit one cupcake). Make sure to mention this post to get the discount. We are excited to see everyone’s costumes!