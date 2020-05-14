Natalie cooks with Chef Jason Roberts

Clam and fish pasta

125gm 1/4 Lb dried pasta, such as linguini or spaghetti

250gm/ 1/2 Lb clams, soaked in cold water for 30 minutes, then drained

1/3 cup dry white wine

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 bulb baby Fennel thinly sliced, fronds reserved

4 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 long red chilli, thinly sliced

1 teaspoon fennel seeds

250gm/1/2 Lb snapper fillet (tilapia, bass, grouper, salmon, cut into 1/2 inch cubes ( skin and bone removed )

1/4 cup chopped flat leaf parsley

Bring a large pot of water to a rolling boil, add in the pasta and cook for 10-11 minutes or until cooked. Drain and set aside for a moment

Heat a large saucepan over medium heat, add in olive oil along with garlic and fennel seeds , allow to color a little before adding the clams, fish and white wine, cover with a lid and shake pan occasionally until clams open (3-4 minutes).

Throw in the fresh fennel, chopped chilly and parsley. Toss through the pasta, mix well and serve, garnish with fennel fronds if available