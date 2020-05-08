1  of  4
Mossman’s Vacation Margarita

New Day Cleveland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KIM’S CALICO TEQUILA

1 Pineapple cut into chunks
1 lb. Strawberries, halved
1 Jalapeno seeded and rough chopped
1 Bottle Tequila (750ml or 1 liter), gold or white
2 Quart jar

Load jar with alternating layers of pineapple, strawberries, and jalapeno pepper. Top off jar with tequila. 

Cover and place in fridge for 1 or 2 weeks. The longer, the better the flavor. 

Strain contents into another bottle or jar. Discard fruit. When tequila settles a bit, it may be cloudy of have a little sediment on the bottom. Strain thru a fine mesh or doubled up cheesecloth. Now you are ready for shots or your favorite drink.

ENJOY

P.S. Here’s a simple margarita recipe. HERE’S A SIMPLE MARGARITA RECIPE

1 ½ oz. tequila or Kim’s Calico tequila
1 oz. Triple Sec (or for a whole lot more money, “Cointreau.”)
1 oz. fresh lime juice

Combine, shake or stir with ice and serve over ice with a lime wedge. 

Also, the Calico recipe would be delicious with Vodka. 

