Mossman’s Pantry Raid: Mussels Steamed

Mussels Steamed

3 lb mussels

2 tbs olive oil

5 garlic cloves minced

4 tbs shallots minced

1/4 tsp red pepper flakes

1 tbs red bell pepper minced (optional)

2 C dry white wine

1/2 C parsley chopped

fresh ground black pepper

2 tbs cold butter cut in 4 pieces

You will need a large pot (big dutch oven or soup pot)

Rinse mussels to make sure they are clean. Sometimes I use a little mushroom brush and give each one a little brush. Some may have little beards (that’s how they attach themselves to ropes when the grow). Pull beard off.

Heat olive oil over medium high heat. Add garlic, shallots, red pepper flakes and red bell pepper. Soften for about a minute or two.

Add white wine, mussels and half of the parsley. Turn up heat and cover tightly.

Once the wine starts boiling, the mussels should open in 3 or 4 minutes.

Remove the mussels to bowls or one large bowl and set aside. Continue to boil wine, uncovered, for another minute.

Add the rest of the parsley and a little fresh ground black pepper. Remove from heat and whisk in butter.

Pour sauce over mussels and serve with crusty bread.

Enjoy!