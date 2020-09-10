Mossman’s Movie Menu

Skip to content
fox8.com
Cleveland
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Coronavirus
Hispanic Heritage Month
NewsFeed Now
Cleveland’s Own helping Cleveland’s Own
FOX 8 I-Team
Ohio News
Washington DC Bureau
Celebrating Remarkable Women
Missing
Top Stories
Ohio governor orders flags lowered for 9/11
Top Stories
LIVE: Flags placed outside Avon Lake High School to honor 9/11 victims
Live
James Bond, ‘Avengers’ star Diana Rigg dies at 82
Copley Township cancels Halloween in the Park, says Trick-or-Treating is up to neighborhoods
Lake Humane Society shares wonderful update on dog who suffered heatstroke after being chained up
Weather
Forecast Discussion
Akron/Canton Radar
Maps and Radar
Weather Alerts
Stay informed: Download the FOX 8 app
LIVE: Vermilion Wollybear Cam
Video
Watch Fox 8 News
Am Show
Cool Schools
Recipe Box
Kickin’ It With Kenny
Top Stories
City of Bedford’s role in the Underground Railroad illustrated in new downtown mural
Video
Top Stories
What you need to know about getting a flu shot during the pandemic
Video
Top Stories
AJ creates gorgeous Fall Container Garden in less than 3 minutes and says you can do it too!
Video
Back-to-school shopping sends Kenny to Beachwood Place
Video
What’s new in The Van Aken District — Kenny finds out
Video
Fox Recipe Box: Fresh Apple Bars
Video
New Day
New Day Recipes
Sports
Friday Night Touchdown
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Indians
Cleveland Cavaliers
The Big Game
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
What to expect when the NFL kicks off its 2020-2021 season on Thursday
Video
Top Stories
Baker Mayfield isn’t into excuses as he starts third season with Browns
Top Stories
Cleveland Browns running back tandem hopes for long-term success
Duffy pitches Royals to 3-0 win over Indians
Royals snap seven-game losing skid, beat Indians 8-6
Kareem Hunt signs 2-year contract extension with Cleveland Browns
Video
Seen on TV
Contests
Celebrating Remarkable Women
Jobs
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Closed Caption Questions
Sign up for the daily FOX 8 Newsletter
Reopen with Confidence
Nexstar Job Opportunities
Fox 8 Program Guide
Antenna TV Program Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Mossman’s Movie Menu
New Day Cleveland
by:
emmaricefox8
Posted:
Sep 10, 2020 / 11:03 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 10, 2020 / 10:58 AM EDT
The Broken Hearts Gallery
All In – The Fight for Democracy
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Around the Buckeye State
Ohio governor orders flags lowered for 9/11
Weekly unemployment: Nearly 18,000 new claims in Ohio; 328,000 remain jobless
Video
Ohio man charged with pepper-spraying police during protest in California
West coast wildfires already impacting Northeast Ohio
Video
Coronavirus in Ohio: Six months since first confirmed cases
Video
‘Don’t test our boards of election’: What happens in Ohio if someone tries to vote twice
Video
‘We do not want to turn back’: Labor Day’s impact on Ohio’s coronavirus fight
Video
Ohio’s elections chief talks about state’s readiness for November election
Video
‘I just want him home’: Mother of missing Toledo boy issues plea for toddler’s return
Video
Ohio and other states concerned about Labor Day coronavirus case surge just before flu season
Video
Ohio to begin monitoring community wastewater for potential surge of coronavirus
Video
Ohio officials turn to Cedar Point for advice on safely handling long lines for Election Day
Video
More Ohio News
Download the FOX 8 App