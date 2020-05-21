Mossman’s Movie Menu

David Moss shared his movie picks of the week:
Avatar: The Last Airbender
Military Wives
The Great
It’s an #Avatar State of mind on @Netflix. Stream every episode of Avatar: The Last Airbender now! #ATLA
Seize your greatness. 👸 All episodes of #TheGreat are streaming now on @hulu.
