Mossman’s Chicken Tenders

2-2 ½ lbs. chicken tenders (or boneless-skinless breasts cut into strips), Pat dry-lightly salted

Vegetable oil for frying 350

Deep fry pan (i used electric)



Dish 1

1 ½ c. Flour

Dish 2 – combine

2 eggs

1/3 c milk

1 tbs frank’s Red Hot sauce

Pinch of salt

Dish 3- combine

2 ½ c. Panko breadcrumbs

1 tbs *dry rub seasoning (mix thoroughly)

Dredge each tender in flour and shake off excess.

Dip in egg mixture, allow excess egg to drip off.

Drop in panko breadcrumb mixture. Turn and pat a bit to get crumbs to stick.

Repeat until you have about six.

350 degree oil should be about ¾ to 1 inch deep. Add all six to pan and cook 3 minutes per side, 6 minutes total. Remove and place on sheet pan with wire rack. If you don’t have one, place on paper towels to drain.

While that first batch is cooking, you can get the second batch ready to go. Flour-egg mixture-panko breadcrumbs etc.

Serve with your favorite bbq or dipping sauce.

Enjoy!

Dry Rub:

*dry rub (will make about 7 oz.)

3 tbs paprika

2 tbs garlic powder

2 tbs salt

1 tbs fresh ground black pepper

1 tbs cayenne pepper

1 tbs onion powder

1 tbs dried thyme

1 tbs dried oregano

(store in tight container)