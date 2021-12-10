Monterey Egg Bake

2 cups shredded cheddar

2 cups shredded mozzarella

1 cup Monterey Jack cheese

1/4 stick butter

12 white mushrooms sliced

1/2 cup diced onion

1/2 cup diced green pepper

1 jalapeño seeded and diced

2 cups diced bacon

1 1/2 corn

10 eggs

2 cups milk

2/3 cup all purpose flour

1 tbl minced garlic

1 tsp dried basil

1 tbl parsley

Pinch of salt

1 tbl plack pepper

Cooking spray

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350

Spray casserole pan with cooking spray



1. Mix all cheese – Place 3 cups cheese in the bottom of pan

2. Melt butter in large skillet add bacon, brown, add all veggies cook until tender

3. Pour mixture over cheese mixture evenly

4. In separate bowl whisk eggs, milk, flour, spices then pour evenly over baking pan

Place in oven and cook for 30 to 40 minutes or until inserted knife comes out clean. Remove from oven top with the remaining cheese and let rest for 10 minutes

