Mediterranean Orzo Salad

Courtesy of Jenuine Cuisines

1 1/2 cups dry orzo

1 cup grape tomatoes, quartered

1 half of small yellow bell pepper, diced

1/2 English cucumber, quartered

1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

1/2 cup kalamata olives sliced

1/4 cup diced red onions

1/4 cup chopped fresh dill

1/4 cup parsley

1 tsp capers



Shallot Dressing

1 small shallot, minced

4 oz olive oil

3 oz lemon juice

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

2 teaspoon oregano

Kosher salt to taste

freshly cracked black pepper to taste

Directions

Bring a large pot of heavily salted water (salty like the sea), to a boil. Cook orzo until al dente. Drain and run cool water over it until it’s cooled.



Make the dressing. In the bottom of a large bowl, mix shallot, lemon juice, Dijon mustard and oregano. Slowly stream in olive oil (you may not need all), whisking constantly. Season to taste with salt and pepper and set aside. You can use a hand held blender or small food processor if you have one.



Add the cooled orzo, tomatoes, bell pepper, cucumbers, feta, olives, red onions, dill, parsley and capers to a large bowl. Slowly top the mix with the shallot dressing. Toss and coat. Season to taste with salt and pepper. It’s good to let sit for a few moments (best at least overnight), for the flavors to marry, but can be served immediately.