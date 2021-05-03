May 3, 2021 Road Trip: Drinks and Design

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed an executive order that will suspend all local COVID-19 emergency orders in Florida, effectively ending all local pandemic-related restrictions in the state.

“To bridge the gap between then and now, I’m going to suspend under my executive power the local emergency orders as it relates to COVID,” DeSantis said during a bill signing at a St. Petersburg restaurant. “I think that’s the evidence-based thing to do. I think folks that are saying they need to be policing people at this point, if you’re saying that, then you’re really saying you don’t believe in the vaccines.”