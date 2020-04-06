1  of  2
Coronavirus headlines: Newborn in Ohio tests positive for coronavirus; active duty military cases top 1,000 READ IT: Governor Mike DeWine issues NEW stay-at-home order until May 1
April 6, 2020 Road Trip: Youngstown

Fellows Riverside Gardens
123 McKinley Ave. Youngstown, OH 44509
330.740.7116
www.millcreekmetroparks.org

Cassese’s MVR
410 N. Walnut St. Youngstown, OH 44505
330.746.7067
www.youngstownmvr.com

Suzie’s Dogs and Drafts
34 N. Phelps St. Youngstown, OH 44503
234.228.9158
www.suziesdogsdrafts.com

One Hot Cookie
112 W. Commerce St. Youngstown, OH 44503
330.651.1406
www.theonehotcookie.com

Wedgewood Pizza
1820 S. Raccoon Rd. Youngstown, OH 44515
330.799.2102
www.wedgewoodpizza.com

Whistle & Keg
101 W. Federal St. Youngstown, OH 44503
330.747.3661
www.whistlekeg.com

Lanterman’s Mill
1001 Canfield Rd. Youngstown, OH 44511
330.740.7115
www.millcreekmetroparks.org

Oh WOW Children’s Center
11 W. Federal St. Youngstown, OH 44503
330.744.5914
www.ohwowkids.org

V2 Wine Bar Trattoria
100 W. Federal St. Youngstown, OH 44503
330.742.5595
www.v2byvernon.com

Ivory & Birch
7631 Market St. Youngstown, OH 44512
330.965.4772
www.ivoryandbirch.com

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream
www.handelsicecream.com

