May 17, 2021 Road Trip: Sugar Rush

Falls Ice Cream
8094 Columbia Rd. (Grand Pacific Junction)
Olmsted Falls, OH 44138
https://www.fallsicecream.com/

Tiffany’s Bakery
620 Ridgewood Crossing Dr
Akron, OH 44333 
http://tiffanysbakeryakron.com/

Oh So Sweet
418 Chestnut Blvd.
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223
https://www.facebook.com/Ohsosweetdesserts/

Sweet Bean Chocolate Studio
819 E 185th St.
Cleveland, Ohio 44119
https://www.sweetbeancandies.com/

Rise N Grind
120 High Street
Wadsworth, Ohio
http://www.riseandgrindwadsworth.com/

Buckeye Chocolate Café
8555 Tanglewood Square
Chagrin Falls
https://www.buckeyechocolate.com/

Marta’s Bakery N More
763 Broadway
Lorain OH
https://www.facebook.com/martasnmore/

Cardinal Cakes and Coffee
1265 S Cleveland Massillon Road
Copley, Ohio
https://cardinalcakesandcoffee.com/

Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming
20075 Chagrin Blvd
Shaker Heights, OH 44122
https://woofgangbakery.com/

Coffee in the Valley
6663 Center Road
Valley City, Ohio
www.CoffeeintheValley.com

Mimzy’s Bakehouse
32824 Walker Rd.
Avon Lake, Ohio 44012
https://mimzysbakehouse.com/

Sugar Buzz
201 Park Avenue
Amherst, Ohio 44001
https://www.sugarbuzzsweetshop.com/

Coal and Ice Station
5693 Liberty Ave.
Vermilion, Ohio
https://www.facebook.com/CoalandIceStation/

