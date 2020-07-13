Marietta RT: Sewah Studios

Skip to content
fox8.com
Cleveland
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Coronavirus
NewsFeed Now
Cleveland’s Own helping Cleveland’s Own
FOX 8 I-Team
Ohio News
Washington DC Bureau
Celebrating Remarkable Women
Missing
Top Stories
Dog used in fighting ring receives treatment for injuries; how you can help
Video
Top Stories
‘Sparkly-eyed gem’: Celebrities take to social media to honor actress Kelly Preston after death
Video
Washington NFL team dropping ‘Redskins’ name after 87 years
Search for suspect underway in deadly stabbing at Geneva-On-The-Lake
Video
I-Team: East Cleveland officers shoot suspect in struggle outside bar
Weather
Forecast Discussion
Akron/Canton Radar
Maps and Radar
Weather Alerts
Stay informed: Download the FOX 8 app
LIVE: Vermilion Wollybear Cam
Video
Watch Fox 8 News
Am Show
Cool Schools
Recipe Box
Kickin’ It With Kenny
Top Stories
How the Children’s Museum of Cleveland is keeping visitors safe amid coronavirus pandemic
Video
Top Stories
‘Chase the Flavor’ offers virtual food experience with local chefs
Video
Top Stories
Kenny hangs with boomerang champ (and viral sensation) as he prepares to defend his title
Video
Asian Lantern Festival returns to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo with 70 never-before-seen lantern displays
Video
How Legacy Village is keeping shoppers safe amid coronavirus pandemic
Video
Local retailer shows Kenny summer fashions and talks coronavirus protocols
Video
New Day
New Day Recipes
Sports
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Indians
Cleveland Cavaliers
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Washington NFL team dropping ‘Redskins’ name after 87 years
Top Stories
NFL’s Washington Redskins will announce change of team’s nickname on Monday
Top Stories
LeBron James won’t wear social justice message on Lakers jersey
Video
Cleveland Indians’ Franmil Reyes sorry for not wearing mask
Video
Reports: Big Ten moving to conference-only football schedule
Cleveland Browns warn season ticket holders of stadium changes because of coronavirus
Video
Seen on TV
Contests
Celebrating Remarkable Women
Jobs
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Closed Caption Questions
Sign up for the daily FOX 8 Newsletter
Reopen with Confidence
Nexstar Job Opportunities
Fox 8 Program Guide
Antenna TV Program Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
3
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
A closer look: Mask mandate for Ohio counties with high risk of coronavirus
1
of
/
3
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio timeline: Tracking COVID-19 and the state’s response
2
of
/
3
Breaking News
Five guidelines for reopening Ohio schools during coronavirus pandemic
3
of
/
3
Marietta RT: Sewah Studios
New Day Cleveland
by:
Rachel Inch
Posted:
Jul 13, 2020 / 11:07 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 13, 2020 / 09:23 AM EDT
Sewah Studios
www.SewahStudios.com
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Around the Buckeye State
DeWine says he doesn’t plan to issue statewide mask mandate despite surge in COVID-19 cases
Video
Ohio to offer financial help to colleges, schools for coronavirus expenses; state releases college campus reopening guidelines
Video
Sheriff’s office in Ohio arrests attempted murder suspect
Some local businesses feeling impact of change shortage, asking customers to use cards instead
Video
Masks required in Ohio’s high-risk counties, including Cuyahoga and Trumbull
Video
Ohio hospital fires nurse who was caught on camera yelling racial slur
Video
Brother of longest-surviving conjoined Ohio twins: ‘They made 68’
Kroger offers employees COVID-19 testing in new at-home kit
Video
US adds 4.8 million jobs, unemployment down in Ohio and nationwide
Video
Students and faculty required to wear masks, sign waiver to return to The Ohio State University in the fall
Reopening schools in Ohio: Gov. DeWine expected to reveal plan to get kids back in class this fall
Video
Business booming for fireworks as more 4th of July celebrations cancel due to COVID-19
Video
More Ohio News
Download the FOX 8 App