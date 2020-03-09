March 9, 2020: Local Artists Road Trip

Here is the list of artists and makers featured on today’s New Day Cleveland Road Trip.
Yurko Stitch
www.yurkostitch.com
Hunny B Design
www.facebook.com/iamhunnybdesign
Maiden Jane
www.maidenjane.com
No Rulz
www.norulzart.com
Carvings by Chris
www.facebook.com/woodcarvingsbychris
From The Blue Bag
Iron Image Design
www.ironimagedesign.com
Anne Cate
Mako Cutting Boards
https://www.facebook.com/makoboards/
Laughing Girl Design
https://laughinggirldesign.com/
Regeeked
http://regeeked.com/
Imaginations Creations
https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Home-Decor/Imaginations-Creations-155145031644781/