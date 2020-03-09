Breaking News
Coronavirus headlines: RTA cleaning measures, Cleveland Orchestra cancels concerts, blood donations needed

March 9, 2020: Local Artists Road Trip

New Day Cleveland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ackerman

Here is the list of artists and makers featured on today’s New Day Cleveland Road Trip.

Yurko Stitch
www.yurkostitch.com

Hunny B Design
www.facebook.com/iamhunnybdesign

Maiden Jane
www.maidenjane.com

No Rulz
www.norulzart.com

Carvings by Chris

www.facebook.com/woodcarvingsbychris

From The Blue Bag

www.fromthebluebag.com

Iron Image Design
www.ironimagedesign.com

Anne Cate

https://annecate.com/

Mako Cutting Boards

https://www.facebook.com/makoboards/

Laughing Girl Design

https://laughinggirldesign.com/

Regeeked
http://regeeked.com/

Imaginations Creations
https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Home-Decor/Imaginations-Creations-155145031644781/

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo