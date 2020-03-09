March 9, 2020: Local Artists Road Trip

Here is the list of artists and makers featured on today’s New Day Cleveland Road Trip.

Yurko Stitch

www.yurkostitch.com

Hunny B Design

www.facebook.com/iamhunnybdesign

Maiden Jane

www.maidenjane.com

No Rulz

www.norulzart.com

Carvings by Chris

www.facebook.com/woodcarvingsbychris

From The Blue Bag

www.fromthebluebag.com

Iron Image Design

www.ironimagedesign.com

Anne Cate

https://annecate.com/

Mako Cutting Boards

https://www.facebook.com/makoboards/

Laughing Girl Design

https://laughinggirldesign.com/

Regeeked

http://regeeked.com/

Imaginations Creations

https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Home-Decor/Imaginations-Creations-155145031644781/