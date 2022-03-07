March 7, 2022 Road Trip: Gardens & Gifts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dolly Parton's first novel, "Run, Rose, Run" co-written with bestselling author James Patterson debuted Monday at No. 1 on Amazon's Best Sellers book list. The Southern fiction thriller was released just a few days after its companion album of the same name came out on Friday.

The Amazon Best Sellers list includes the top 100 most popular books being sold on Amazon.