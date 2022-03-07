March 7, 2022 Road Trip: Gardens & Gifts

Stems Fleur

2495 Lee Blvd,
Cleveland Heights, OH 44118

https://stemsfleur.com/

Modern Legacy Paper & Gifts

11 W Main St,
Seville, OH 44273

www.modernlegacypaper.com

Breezewood Garden Center

17600 Chillicothe Rd,
Chagrin Falls, OH 44023

https://breezewoodgardens.com/

The Sis Kiss

681 Dover Center Rd,

Westlake, OH 44145

https://thesiskiss.com/

CouCou Sentiment

17409 Detroit Ave,
Lakewood, OH 44107

https://coucousentiment.com/

The Mad Batter Bakeshop

17800 Chillicothe Rd,

Bainbridge, OH 44023

https://www.facebook.com/The-Mad-Batter-Bakeshop-141424169242733/

Urban Orchid

3154 W 14th St,
Cleveland, OH 44113

http://www.theurbanorchid.com/

Brush Boutique

8920 Mentor Ave Unit G,
Mentor, OH 44060
https://brushboutique.shop/

Recreational Pots and Plants

4736 Lorain Ave,
Cleveland, OH 44102

https://www.recreationalpotsandplants.com/

Grace & Olive

2056 Front St,
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221

https://www.shopgraceandolive.com/

Shoppe Flora

5957 State Road

Parma, OH 44134

https://shoppeflora.com/

