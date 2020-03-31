March 31, 2020: David Cooks II

Here are the recipes featured by David Moss.

Miles Farmers Market

28560 Miles Rd

Solon, OH 44139

440.248.5222

www.milesfarmersmarket.com

Pasta with Cauliflower and Pine Nuts

1 2 ½ lb head of cauliflower broken into bite size florets

¾ c. Panko breadcrumbs

8 Tbs olive oil

1 Tbs butter

6 cloves garlic minced

2 or 3 anchovy fillets chopped

¼ tsp red pepper flakes

1 ½ c. Grated Romano cheese

1/3 c. Pine nuts toasted (toaster oven 3 minutes til golden)

1/3 c. Flat leaf parsley chopped

1 lb favorite tube pasta (rigatoni etc)

Preheat oven 450-500f

Toss cauliflower with 4 Tbs olive oil along with a ½ tsp salt and a little fresh cracked black pepper. Spread on baking sheet and roast in oven for 15 minutes or until it starts to color around the edges. It should be tender.

While that‘s roasting, start a pot of boiling water to cook the pasta.

Melt butter in a large skillet. Add panko and cook over medium high heat until toasted. Add a pinch of salt and pepper and remove from pan.

When cauliflower comes out of the oven, add 3 Tbs olive oil to same skillet used for panko. Cook garlic over medium heat for 1 minute. Add anchovies and red pepper flake and continue cooking another minute while crushing the chopped anchovy fillets. They should almost disappear in the oil and garlic.

Add the roasted cauliflower to the skillet and gently toss. Remove from heat.

When you drain the pasta, save a cup of the cooking water. This can be used later to adjust the consistency of the sauce.

Now it’s time to combine all of the ingredients. Skillet or pasta pot, whichever has enough room for everything.

Start by combining the pasta with the cauliflower, and a little more than ½ the grated Romano. Give it a gentle stir over low heat just long enough to make sure it’s hot (couple minutes). Place in pasta bowl or individual dishes and top with pine nuts, panko, parsley, and Romano cheese.

Enjoy!

Sous Vide Halibut

This recipe is courtesy of Anova

https://recipes.anovaculinary.com/recipe/sous-vide-halibut

2 6 oz. halibut filets

Kosher salt and fresh ground pepper

2 tbs olive oil

Set sous vide 132F.

Season the halibut with salt and pepper and place in bag with 1 tbs olive oil. Vacuum seal the bag. If you are using a Ziplock baggie, remove as much air as possible. Place bag in water bath and set timer for 30 minutes.

When the timer goes off, remove the bag from the water bath. Carefully remove the halibut from the bag and pat dry with paper towels.

Heat the remaining tbs of olive oil in a skillet over medium high heat. When the oil is shimmering, add the halibut and sear for 1 minute per side. Transfer to plate and serve.

This recipe has been copies from the Anova website.

Irish Potato Cheddar Soup

2 tbs butter

2 medium onions minced

1 medium carrot minced

1 stalk celery minced

3 cloves garlic minced

1 bay leaf

¼ tsp dry thyme

3 C. half and half

5 C. chicken stock (vegetable stock optional)

6 C. potatoes diced

2 C. cheddar cheese shredded

Salt and pepper to taste

Garnish suggestions: shredded cheese, chopped chives or parsley and crispy onions.

Place potatoes and stock in large soup pot and bring to boil. Lower heat to a low boil and cook about 15 minutes or until potatoes are tender.

While potatoes are cooking, heat butter in large sauté pan over medium high heat.

Add onions, carrot and celery. Cover and cook several minutes until vegetables are soft.

Add garlic bay leaf and thyme and cook uncovered about a minute.

Add half and half and bring to simmer. Remove bay leaf.

Add simmering vegetable cream mixture to cooked potatoes and stock.

Blend with stick blender or carefully blend small batches in blender. If using blender, return to pot and stir in 1 ½ C. of cheese. Reheat until cheese melts. Serve with pinches of remaining cheese and garnishes of choice.

Enjoy!

All in One Lasagna

1/2 cup water

1 (28 ounce) can Red Gold® Crushed Tomatoes, or 2 (15 ounce) cans Red Gold Crushed Tomatoes

2 (14.5 ounce) cans Red Gold® Diced Tomatoes Basil, Garlic & Oregano

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

Salt to taste

1 (16 ounce) box traditional lasagna noodles, uncooked

1 (15 ounce) carton low fat ricotta cheese

3 cups (16 ounce) shredded mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Preheat oven to 350o F. In large mixing bowl combine water, crushed tomatoes, diced tomatoes, Italian seasoning and salt.

Cover the bottom of a 9×13 inch baking pan with 1½ cups of sauce mixture. Arrange 1/3 of noodles on top of sauce, slightly overlapped. Top with ½ of ricotta cheese, 1 cup of mozzarella cheese and 1 cup of sauce. Repeat layers and top with last 1/3 of noodles and the remaining sauce.

Cover tightly with foil and bake for 1 to 1½ hours; until noodles are cooked. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.

Paella

1/4 cup olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped

1 15 oz can diced tomatoes

4 1/2 cups hot chicken stock

1 pinch of saffron threads

1 red pepper, cut into bite sized pieces

1 green pepper, cut into bite sized pieces

4 Tbs chopped parsley

1 tsp rosemary leaves

2 cups arborio rice or American medium grain rice

3 cloves crushed garlic

1 tsp sugar

1 lb chopped chicken pieces

1 lb cubed pork

1 lb sliced chorizo or andouille sausage

spicey dry rub or herbs for chicken and pork

Heat chicken stock with saffron in sauce pan to low simmer over medium-high heat.

Warm 1/4 cup of olive oil in a paella pan or a wide skillet or sauté pan with two inch sides.

In small batches, brown seasoned chicken pieces, pork cubes, and sausage (any meat, any sausage works great). Remove from pan and set aside. In same pan over medium-high heat, sauté onions, garlic, peppers until soft (7-10 minutes). Salt and pepper. Stir occasionally to keep from sticking or burning. Mix in rice and rosemary leaves and cook for 2 minutes. Return browned meats to pan. Add tomatoes, sugar, parsley and hot sauce. Salt to taste. Cook 3 or 4 minutes. Add stock to pan and bring to low bubbly simmer. Make sure everything is patted down evenly across pan. Cook uncovered without stirring for 20 to 25 minutes. Rice should be al dente, but tender. If it’s a little dry add another 1/2 cup of stock. Remove from heat and let sit 15 minutes before serving.

If you would like to add seafood, stir in mussels, clams, or shrimp about six minutes before finish. Then, like above, let paella sit off the heat for about 15 minutes before serving.

White Chocolate Croissant Pudding

8 stale croissants torn into 1 inch pieces (leave out overnight or place in 200 degree oven for an hour)

3 cup whipping cream

1 cup whole milk

1/2 cup sugar

10 oz white chocolate (chips or chopped bars)

8 egg yolks, whisked in large bowl

2 whole eggs, whisked into egg yolks

1 13x9x2 baking dish buttered

350 F oven

Combine whipping cream, whole milk, and sugar in a medium sauce pan and simmer to dissolve sugar.

Remove from heat and stir in chocolate chips until mixture is smooth.

Now it’s time to add chocolate mixture to your large bowl containing whisked yolks and eggs. Because the mixture is warm, we do not want to cook the eggs. While whisking, pour a cup or so into eggs. Once that is mixed together, pour in the rest while whisking.

Add croissants to egg and chocolate mixture and let soak for five or six minutes.

Pour it in prepared dish, cover with foil and bake for 45 minutes.

Remove foil and bake another 15 minutes or until it’s golden.

White chocolate sauce

1 Cc. whipping cream

8 oz white chocolate (chips or bars chopped)

In a small sauce pan, bring cream to a boil and remove from heat.

Stir in white chocolate and stir until smooth.

Serve sauce individually after pudding has been plated.

*Pudding and sauce may be served warm. Make a day ahead and refrigerate separately, then bring to room temperature and put pudding in warm oven during dinner.

Reheat sauce separately and serve (with berries if you like)

Enjoy!