Azure Stained Glass Studio LLC

15602 Waterloo Rd

Cleveland OH 44110

216.357.2600

https://www.azurestainedglass.com/

Elegant Ice Sculptures

4001 Towpath Rd # C,

Broadview Heights, OH 44147

http://www.elegantice.com/

Natural Soap Lab

2749 Som Center Road Suite B

Willoughby Hills, 44094

https://www.handmadesoaps4hope.org/

Song of Wood

https://songofwood.com/

Sworks

www.sworksworks.com

Village Blacksmith

11193 Taylor May Rd,

Chagrin Falls, OH 44023

https://www.villageblacksmithinc.com/

Bolt and Spool

2026 Murray Hill, No. 104

Cleveland, OH

www.boltandspool.com

Tiny Cloud Ceramics

https://tinycloudceramics.com/

Grant Ederer Design

https://www.grantedererdesign.com/

Fabric Showcase And Upholstery

22012 Lorain Road,

Fairview Park, OH

https://www.fabric-showcase.com/

Velvet W. Main Framing

9 W. Main Street

Seville Ohio

www.VelvetsWMainframing.com

Fount

www.fountleather.com