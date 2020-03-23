March 23, 2020: Vintage Road Trip

Here’s a list of places we visited on today’s Vintage Road Trip:
The Refindary Vintage Market
39 S Chestnut Street, Jefferson
440.536.2598
Refindary.com
Copper Kettle Antique Mall
115 E Main Street, Ravenna
330.296.8708
Parkside Peddlers
121 Wooster Street, Lodi
330.948.6525
Facebook.com/SallyChristyStore
Sweet Magnolia
32600 Vine Street, Willowick
440.944.7646
Facebook.com/TheSweetMagnolia
Farmhouse Vintage
1489 Bridge Street, Ashtabula
440.225.9774
Facebook.com/FarmHV
Helm Collective
3904 Lorain Avenue, Cleveland
TheHelmCollective.com
Linen & Birch
106 Southwest Street, Bellevue
419.217.0612
A Journey in Time
1314 Wadsworth Road, Orrville
330.465.6709
Facebook.com/JourneyInTime
The Rural Nest
111 S Center Street, LaGrange
440.655.5397
Facebook.com/TheRuralNest
The Salvage Yard Resale Shoppe
22935 Lorain Road, Fairview Park
440.471.0183
TheSalvageYardResale.com
Twice Loved Shoppe
8806A Mentor Avenue, Mentor
440.289.0092