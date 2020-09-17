Lunchtime Creativity

Sip Savor Soul

Get creative with lunchtime! Sip Savor Soul shared unique recipes for wraps.

S’more Wraps (Serves 2 – 1 wrap per serving))

2-3 TB Milk Chocolate Chips

2 TB Mini Marshmallows

1 Graham Cracker, crushed

2 TB Nutella Spread

2 (8-inch) tortillas (Flour preferred)

Spread Nutella entirely over each tortilla. Add chocolate, marshmallows and graham cracker. Tightly roll each tortilla. Microwave 10 seconds. Serve immediately.

Turkey & Cheese Wraps (Serves 4 – ½ wrap per serving))

1 cup of spring mix or leafy green

4 slices of oven roasted turkey breast

4 TB shredded cheddar cheese

2 TB Cream Cheese Spread (original or garden veggie)

2 (8-inch) tortillas (Spinach preferred)

Spread cream cheese entirely over each tortilla. Add meat, greens and cheese. Tightly roll each tortilla. Cut each wrap in half. Cover in plastic wrap and chill in fridge until ready to serve. Up to 48 hours.

PB&J Wraps (Serves 4 – ½ wrap per serving)

1 Large Banana, peeled and sliced

3-4 Small Strawberries, sliced

2 TB All Natural Peanut Butter (regular or crunchy)

2 TB Strawberry Jam

Powdered Sugar for garnish (optional)

Spread peanut butter entirely over each tortilla. Next, spread jam on top of each tortilla. Add strawberries and bananas. Tightly roll each tortilla. Cut each wrap in half. Cover in plastic wrap and chill in fridge until ready to serve. Up to 24 hours. Dust with powdered sugar before serving.

Apple Wraps (Serves 4 – ½ wrap per serving)

1 Large Apple, rinsed and diced

2 TB All Natural Peanut Butter (regular or crunchy)

1 TB Honey

½ tsp cinnamon

In small bowl, mix apples, honey and cinnamon. Spread peanut butter entirely over each tortilla. Sprinkle apple mixture over peanut butter. Tightly roll each tortilla. Cut each wrap in half. Cover in plastic wrap and chill in fridge until ready to serve. Up to 24 hours.