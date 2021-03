SEARED SCALLOPS OVER SPICY ZUCCHINI NOODLES(SPAGHETTI)

6 DAY BOAT OR DRY PACKED SCALLOPS (3 PER PERSON)1 TBS OLIVE OIL1 TBS BUTTERSALT AND PEPPER ( OR SPRINKLE OF FAVORITE CAJUN SEASONING)ZUCCHINI NOODLES (SPAGHETTI)2 MEDIUM ZUCCHINI (2 PERSONS-THIS WILL BE A LARGE PORTION) *ALSO AVAILABLE PRECUT FRESH OR FROZEN1 TBS SESAME OIL1 TBS OLIVE OIL½ -1 TSP CHILI PASTE WITH GARLIC (DEPENDS HOW HOT YOU LIKE)½ TSP SOY SAUCE (OR TO TASTE/THIS IS A SALTY FLAVOR)SPIRAL CUT ZUCCHINI AND SET ASIDE.