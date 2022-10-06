The Olive Scene
Quality olive oil! The Olive Scene has locations in Chagrin Falls, Vermilion and Rocky River.
Confetti Corn Salad
Salad:
2 C fresh or frozen yellow sweet corn
1 15 oz can Black beans, drained and rinsed
½ C sliced scallions
1 bell pepper, diced medium
¼ c minced fresh cilantro
Vinaigrette:
3 T Persian Lime Olive Oil
4T Jalapeno Balsamic Vinegar
1 T Roasted Sesame Oil
2 cloves minced garlic
¼ tsp ground ginger
¼ tsp. salt
Combine salad ingredients in a large bowl. Mix Vinaigrette ingredients in a blender or shake in a jar to emulsify. Pour vinaigrette over corn salad and allow to marinate at least 30 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste and enjoy!
Tuna and White Bean Salad
Salad:
1 4oz can of all white Tuna in water, drained
1 15 oz can of Cannellini beans drained and rinsed
4T minced onion
4T small dice celery
Vinaigrette:
2 T Wild Dill Olive Oil
2T Sicilian Lemon Balsamic Vinegar
½ tsp prepared mustard
Salt and pepper
Toss the salad ingredients together in a medium bowl. Mix the Vinaigrette ingredients in a blender or shake in a small jar to emulsify. Pour the vinaigrette over the tuna salad and mix toss well. Serve over tomato slices or baby lettuce greens.
Dragon Noodles
Vinaigrette:
2 tablespoons peanut butter
4 tablespoons The Olive Scene Chipotle Extra Virgin Olive Oil
4 tablespoons The Olive Scene Roasted Sesame Oil
7 tablespoons The Olive Scene Honey Ginger Balsamic
2 tablespoons honey
Sea Salt and fresh ground pepper to taste
Noodles:
1 pound Asian noodles or linguini, cooked and drained
1 bunch of scallions sliced
1 red bell pepper, julienne
4 ounce snow pea pods, rinsed and halved
1 carrot, shredded or cut into thin matchsticks
Directions:
- Combine all dressing ingredients in a small bowl.
- Whisk until the peanut butter combines with the other ingredients and the mixture is smooth.
- Toss the pasta with the dressing and vegetables.
- Serve at room temperature or cold. Enjoy!