The Olive Scene

Quality olive oil! The Olive Scene has locations in Chagrin Falls, Vermilion and Rocky River.

Confetti Corn Salad

Salad:

2 C fresh or frozen yellow sweet corn

1 15 oz can Black beans, drained and rinsed

½ C sliced scallions

1 bell pepper, diced medium

¼ c minced fresh cilantro

Vinaigrette:

3 T Persian Lime Olive Oil

4T Jalapeno Balsamic Vinegar

1 T Roasted Sesame Oil

2 cloves minced garlic

¼ tsp ground ginger

¼ tsp. salt

Combine salad ingredients in a large bowl. Mix Vinaigrette ingredients in a blender or shake in a jar to emulsify. Pour vinaigrette over corn salad and allow to marinate at least 30 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste and enjoy!

Tuna and White Bean Salad

Salad:

1 4oz can of all white Tuna in water, drained

1 15 oz can of Cannellini beans drained and rinsed

4T minced onion

4T small dice celery

Vinaigrette:

2 T Wild Dill Olive Oil

2T Sicilian Lemon Balsamic Vinegar

½ tsp prepared mustard

Salt and pepper

Toss the salad ingredients together in a medium bowl. Mix the Vinaigrette ingredients in a blender or shake in a small jar to emulsify. Pour the vinaigrette over the tuna salad and mix toss well. Serve over tomato slices or baby lettuce greens.

Dragon Noodles

Vinaigrette:

2 tablespoons peanut butter

4 tablespoons The Olive Scene Chipotle Extra Virgin Olive Oil

4 tablespoons The Olive Scene Roasted Sesame Oil

7 tablespoons The Olive Scene Honey Ginger Balsamic

2 tablespoons honey

Sea Salt and fresh ground pepper to taste

Noodles:

1 pound Asian noodles or linguini, cooked and drained

1 bunch of scallions sliced

1 red bell pepper, julienne

4 ounce snow pea pods, rinsed and halved

1 carrot, shredded or cut into thin matchsticks

Directions:

Combine all dressing ingredients in a small bowl. Whisk until the peanut butter combines with the other ingredients and the mixture is smooth. Toss the pasta with the dressing and vegetables. Serve at room temperature or cold. Enjoy!